General Health

Obesity Accounts for Considerable Proportion of Polypharmacy Cases

Population-attributable fraction of polypharmacy due to BMI-defined obesity was 14.8 percent, corresponding to 3.3 million older adults
obesity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Seniors
Journal
Obesity
BMI
Polypharmacy
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