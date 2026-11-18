WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Occupational exposure to petroleum-derived lubricants is associated with an increased risk for multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a study published online Nov. 4 in Neurology.Anna Karin Hedstrӧm, M.D., Ph.D., from Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the association between occupational exposure to petroleum-based lubricants and MS risk in a case-control study. Incident MS cases, aged 16 to 70 years, were recruited by neurologists at 40 clinics (2005 to 2015), and controls were randomly selected from the national population register and frequency-matched by age, sex, and residential area.The study population included 2,872 incident MS cases and 6,122 controls. The researchers found an association for occupational exposure to petroleum-derived lubricants with increased MS risk (odds ratio, 1.38); a modest exposure-duration response was seen. When applying a seven-year exposure lag, the association persisted (odds ratio, 1.55). There was a positive interaction between petroleum exposure and smoking (attributable proportion [AP], 0.34). In a subset of participants with HLA data (2,070 cases and 2,899 controls), there was an interaction between petroleum exposure with the absence of HLA-A*02:01 (AP, 0.32). With HLA-DRB1*15:01, a similar interaction was seen (AP, 0.19), although the estimate did not reach statistical significance."These findings point to the need for a closer look at workplace exposures that may play a role in MS risk," Hedstrӧm said in a statement. "Future studies should gather more detailed information about when people were exposed to these lubricants and how much they were exposed to at work."One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full TextEditorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter