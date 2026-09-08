General Health

Odds of Imaging Order Higher When Clinicians Self-Interpret

Odds of post-office visit image orders 188 percent higher with ordering clinician self-interpretation versus referring interpretation to a radiologist
radiology images imaging
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Imaging Devices
Doctors
Diagnosis
Healthcare Costs
logo
www.healthday.com