Odds of Repeat Imaging Higher for Nonphysician Practitioner Interpretation

TUESDAY, Sept. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Imaging studies are more likely to be repeated within 90 days when the initial study is interpreted by a nonphysician practitioner (NPP) than when interpreted by a radiologist, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology.Eric W. Christensen, Ph.D., from the Harvey L. Neiman Health Policy Institute in Reston, Virginia, and colleagues examined differences in repeat imaging rates between imaging studies interpreted by an NPP versus a radiologist. The analysis included roughly 1.4 million imaging studies performed on Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.The researchers found that repeat imaging occurred for 12.5 percent. In an unadjusted analysis, repeat imaging rates were higher for NPP-interpreted versus radiologist-interpreted imaging for radiography (20.4 versus 14.6 percent), ultrasound (11.6 versus 4.5 percent), and magnetic resonance (MR; 8.8 versus 3.8 percent). In an adjusted analysis, the odds for repeat imaging were higher for NPP-interpreted versus radiologist-interpreted imaging (radiography: odds ratio [OR], 1.35; ultrasound: OR, 2.41; MR: OR, 2.56). Odds of repeat imaging also varied by anatomic region modality."With NPPs expected to increase by one-third by 2033, there is likely to be commensurate growth in NPP-interpreted imaging, and with this growth, understanding how it affects care delivery, with implications for quality and value, is an important clinical and policy question," Christensen said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).