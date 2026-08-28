General Health

Onset of Mortality, Morbidity Delayed for Offspring of Centenarians

Consistently reduced hazard for death, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension reported across three independent cohorts
man sitting on the couch next to his senior parents, holding a tablet and chatting with them
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Journal
High Blood Pressure
Longevity
Stroke
Mortality
Morbidity
Cardiovascular
logo
www.healthday.com