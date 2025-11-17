General Health

Personalized Surgical Prehabilitation Program Offers Multiple Benefits

Personalized program alters immunome before surgery and is associated with improved physical function
surgery scalpel surgeon
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Mental Health
Physical Health

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com