General Health

Postoperative Step Count Linked to Fewer Complications, Lower Readmission

Each postoperative +1,000 steps/day linked to reduced length of stay and lower odds of complications
man walking in park
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Walking Exercise
Hospitalization
Heart Rate
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