Postoperative Step Count Linked to Fewer Complications, Lower Readmission

THURSDAY, May 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults undergoing inpatient surgery, postoperative step count is associated with reductions in length of stay, complications, and readmissions, according to a study published online May 6 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.Abdulaziz Elemosho, M.D., from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, and colleagues sought to delineate the association of perioperative changes in daily steps, heart rate variability (HRV), and self-reported wellness with length of stay, complications, and readmissions. Adults undergoing inpatient surgery with 30 days or more preoperative and postoperative data were identified from the All of Us database.The final analytic cohort included 1,965 patients who underwent a surgical procedure. The researchers found associations for each postoperative +1,000 steps/day with reduced length of stay (incidence rate ratio, 0.94) and lower odds of 30- and 90-day complications (adjusted odds ratios, 0.83 and 0.82, respectively). Lower odds of 30- and 90-day readmissions were seen in association with incremental increases in steps (adjusted odds ratios, 0.85 and 0.84, respectively). No associations were seen for postoperative HRV changes or self-reported wellness with any postoperative outcomes."People who feel better are naturally more likely to be up and around. However, the signal is so strong that it suggests step count is not just a marker of wellness, but a key component of it," senior author Timothy M. Pawlik, M.D., M.P.H., Ph.D., also from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter