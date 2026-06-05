Prayer at Primary Care Appointments Tied to Reductions in Pain, Anxiety

FRIDAY, June 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A five-minute session of proximal intercessory prayer (PIP) significantly reduces pain and anxiety in primary care patients, according to a study published in the May/June issue of the Annals of Family Medicine.Katherine Jacobson, M.D., from the University of Maryland at Baltimore, and colleagues investigated PIP practices (e.g., in-person prayer for another) to treat pain and anxiety among 180 participants attending a family medicine appointment. Participants, who were predominantly Black, female, low-income, and Christian, were randomly assigned to receive five minutes of either Christian PIP from a trained volunteer prayer practitioner or a music control.The researchers found that those assigned to the PIP group reported significantly larger (1 to 2 point) reductions in pain immediately and two weeks later, as well as larger (roughly 2-point) reductions in Likert anxiety immediately and at two and six weeks. Outcomes were similar for most demographic, baseline symptom, religious affiliation, healing prayer belief, and religious intensity measures, although Black participants reported larger symptom reductions for both pain and anxiety. No adverse events were reported. Most participants reported wanting PIP opportunities during future medical visits."Proximal intercessory prayer was safe, effective, and well-received as complementary treatment for pain and anxiety," Jacobson said in a statement. "It may be a low-cost, nonpharmacologic, effective adjunct to standard care with particular relevance for underserved populations."The study was funded by the Global Medical Research Institute.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter