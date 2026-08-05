General Health

Protocol IDs Patients Who Can Be Treated While Seated in the ED

Vertical processing pathway translates to shorter lengths of stay and cost savings
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Emergencies
Hospitals
Health Care Business
Healthcare Costs
Hospitalization
Deep Learning Model
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