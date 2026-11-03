General Health

Recurrent Visual Field Progression Happens for 1 in 4 With Glaucoma

Highest risk seen for faster pre-event visual field loss, less advanced damage at first progression, higher postevent intraocular pressure, and older age
senior eye vision
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Vision Problems
Glaucoma
Eye Health