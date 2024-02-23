Remote Patient Monitoring Tied to Better Dialysis Technique Survival

FRIDAY, Feb. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Remote patient monitoring (RPM) may improve technique survival in patients on automated peritoneal dialysis (APD), according to a study published in the February issue of Kidney International Reports.

Francisco Javier Centellas-Pérez, from Albacete General University Hospital in Spain, and colleagues evaluated the association between the use of RPM and clinical outcomes in patients on APD. The analysis included 176 APD patients with RPM and 56 without RPM.

The researchers found that RPM was associated with a lower mortality rate (hazard ratio [HR], 0.08) and greater technique survival rate (hazard ratio, 0.25). Even after a propensity score-matched analysis, RPM continued to be associated with better technique survival (hazard ratio, 0.23).

"The current study agreed that RPM may improve technique survival. This improvement in PD survival may be mainly due to an improvement in adherence, although due to the characteristics of this study, this fact cannot be demonstrated," the authors write. "Therefore, there would be increasing probability of identifying mechanical problems at early stages, which is a key goal of this type of therapy."

