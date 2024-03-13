Risk for Rapid Progression Explored in Patients With CKD Stage G3

WEDNESDAY, March 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with incident chronic kidney disease (CKD) stage G3 have a 14.6 percent three-year risk for rapid progression, according to a study recently published in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation.

Anne H.S. Vestergaard, M.D., Ph.D., from Aarhus University in Denmark, and colleagues conducted a nationwide, population-based cohort study to examine the risk for rapid progression, kidney failure, hospitalization, and death among adults with incident CKD stage G3 in 2017 to 2020. Risk markers were examined by constructing a heat map showing the risk for rapid progression based on predefined markers.

The researchers found that the three-year risk for rapid progression was 14.6 percent among 133,443 individuals with incident CKD stage G3. The three-year risks were 0.3, 53.3, and 18.1 percent for kidney failure, hospitalization, and death, respectively. The three-year risk for rapid progression in the heat map varied from 7 percent in women without albuminuria, hypertension/cardiovascular disease, or diabetes to 46 to 47 percent in men and women with severe albuminuria, diabetes, and hypertension/cardiovascular disease.

"The present population-based study highlights the potential for using readily available markers in routine clinical care to identify individuals at particularly high risk of rapid progression of CKD who may benefit from regular monitoring and prophylactic interventions to slow further decline in kidney function and associated adverse events," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to AstraZeneca, which funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text