WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Electric scooter injuries have lower overall severity than bicycle injuries but pose a greater risk for serious head and neck injury, according to a study published online Nov. 17 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.Behzad Abbasi, M.D., from the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues used the American College of Surgeons National Trauma Data Bank (2023 to 2024) to identify injured bicycle, e-bike, and e-scooter riders 18 years and older. Injury patterns and severity were compared across micromobility modes.The researchers identified 47,102 injured riders, of whom 68 percent rode bicycles, 19 percent e-bikes, and 13 percent e-scooters. E-scooter riders had a lower risk for severe injury (adjusted risk ratio [aRR], 0.93) than bicycle riders, but a higher risk for serious head/neck injury (aRR, 1.10). Additionally, lower risks were seen for serious chest (aRR, 0.77) and extremities/pelvic girdle injuries (aRR, 0.92), emergency surgery (aRR, 0.66), early transfusion (aRR, 0.71), and in-hospital mortality (aRR, 0.78). Particularly for e-scooter riders, helmet use was associated with lower craniofacial fracture risk (aRR, 0.49)."More and more people are using e-bikes and e-scooters for transportation and recreation," Abbasi said in a statement. "They're convenient, affordable, and can be great alternatives to driving, but they also pose distinct risks if not operated properly and with caution."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter