General Health

Significant Association ID'd Between Hepatitis C, Overactive Bladder

Association remained significant after propensity score matching, inverse probability weighting, overlap weighting
urinary bathroom overactive bladder
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Viruses
Journal
Screening
Hepatitis
Overactive Bladder
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