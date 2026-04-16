General Health

Social Media Captures GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Side Effects Not Seen in Clinical Trials

Analysis of 67,000 Reddit users identified reproductive symptoms and temperature-related complaints
Social Media Captures GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Side Effects Not Seen in Clinical Trials
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Side Effects
Social Media
Clinical Trials
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

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