General Health

Stronger Grip Strength Protects Against Obesity-Related Outcomes

Authors say findings underscore the importance of improving muscle mass and strength in at-risk people
Hand squeezing and gripping hand-grip, strength force, fitness, healthy lifestyle concept on white background, close up selective focus
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Obesity
Weight Lifting Exercise

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com