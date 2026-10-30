General Health

Surgical Recurrence Less Frequent With Laparoscopic Surgery for Crohn Disease

Open surgery linked to increased risk for surgical recurrence, as well as smoking, female sex, microscopically inflamed margins
Middle-aged woman with stomach pain, Crohn's disease
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Crohns Disease
Gastrointestinal Disorders