Those With Limited English Proficiency Face Barriers to Telehealth

THURSDAY, May 9, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with limited English proficiency, there are disparities in telehealth access, as well as worse video visit experiences, according to a research letter published May 9 in JAMA Network Open.

Jorge A. Rodriguez, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues used data from 24,453 adult participants in the 2021 California Health Interview Survey to examine differences in telehealth access and experiences between patients with limited English proficiency and patients with English proficiency.

The researchers found that patients with limited English proficiency were less likely to report either video or telephone telehealth use (37 versus 50 percent) compared with patients with English proficiency. Furthermore, patients with limited English proficiency reported worse experiences with video visits (32 versus 26 percent) compared with patients with English proficiency. There was no difference observed in visit experiences between the two groups for telephone visits (29 versus 31 percent).

"These findings highlight access to telephone visits alongside needed improvements to video visits for patients with limited English proficiency," the authors write. "Future work may evaluate the potential of digital navigators in improving the video visit experience."

One author disclosed ties to Valera Health, Clew, MDClone, FeelBetter, and AESOP Technology.

