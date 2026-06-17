General Health

Tranexamic Acid Yields Lower Incidence of Red-Cell Transfusion in Noncardiac Surgery

Hospital policy of tranexamic acid administration beneficial for patients undergoing major noncardiac surgery
surgery surgeon
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Cancer
Prescription Drugs
Anesthesia
Blood Transfusion
Venous Thromboembolism
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