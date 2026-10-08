General Health

Ultrasound-Guided Hydrodissection Yields Improvements in Carpal Tunnel

Persistent improvement reported for those receiving US-guided hydrodissection with normal saline, with or without corticosteroids
Ultrasound-Guided Hydrodissection Yields Improvements in Carpal Tunnel
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Pain
Therapy & Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ultrasound
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