TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A racing video game can ease presurgery anxiety among pediatric patients, according to a study published in the September issue of the Journal of Clinical Anesthesia.Harrison D. Pravder, M.D., from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, and colleagues evaluated whether interactive gaming reduces anxiety and improves induction compliance compared to standard perioperative care. The analysis included 74 pediatric patients (ages 4 to 14 years) undergoing inhalational induction who were randomly assigned to standard of care (SOC) or interactive gaming via the Bedside Entertainment and Relaxation Theater (BERT).The researchers found patients in the BERT group experienced significantly smaller increases in anxiety from baseline to induction than patients in the SOC group (median Modified Yale Preoperative Anxiety Scale increase, 0 versus 10). Additionally, induction compliance improved, with fewer induction-related disruptive behaviors in the BERT group versus the SOC group. In the BERT group, caregiver anxiety increased less than in the SOC group. High acceptability was reported by operating room staff, with 97 percent supporting continued use. The groups did not differ with respect to operating room efficiency or opioid administration."A lot of times, the kids would continue to play the game as they started to feel the effects of the anesthesia," coauthor Anthony Longhini, M.D., also from Yale University, said in a statement. "It was totally immersive in some cases."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter