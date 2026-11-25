WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Weight stigma may prevent young adults from seeking medical care, according to a study published online Nov. 5 in Eating Behaviors.Katie A. Loth, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined demographic and weight-related characteristics associated with avoiding medical care due to concerns about weight stigma. The analysis included 969 young adults (mean age, 27.5 years) participating in the third wave of the EAT 2023 survey.The researchers found that 8.7 percent of participants reported avoiding health care due to concerns about weight stigma. Those reporting avoiding care had higher body mass index (BMI) and were more likely to classify themselves as "very overweight." Avoidance behavior was associated with a greater frequency of dieting, binge eating, and disordered eating behaviors. When adjusting for BMI, associations between avoidance and the most severe behaviors (e.g., binge eating, purging, restriction) remained significant."It's particularly concerning that those avoiding care also report significantly higher rates of severe disordered eating behaviors, meaning critical opportunities for clinical support and early intervention are being missed," Loth said in a statement. "Health care environments must be welcoming, respectful, and supportive for patients of all body sizes."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter