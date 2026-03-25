Worsening of Financial Well-Being Tied to Accelerated Cognitive Aging

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Declines in financial well-being during midlife and beyond may contribute to accelerated cognitive aging, according to a study published online March 16 in the American Journal of Epidemiology.Katrina L. Kezios, Ph.D., from Boston University, and colleagues examined associations between changes in financial well-being and memory outcomes, using data from 7,676 adults (aged 50 years and older) participating in the Health and Retirement Study (2010 to 2020).The researchers found that each 1-point worsening in average financial well-being was associated with poorer memory function (β = −0.009 standard deviation [SD]) and accelerated decline (β = −0.007 SD/year). The strongest associations were seen for participants with significant worsening of financial well-being and for those aged 65 years and older at baseline. Results persisted in sensitivity analyses."Our findings also point to potential policy implications," coauthor Adina Zeki Al Hazzouri, Ph.D., from Columbia University in New York City, said in a statement. "Income supports and financial assistance in later life may help protect cognitive health and reduce dementia risk, particularly for those experiencing financial decline."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter