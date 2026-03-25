General Health

Worsening of Financial Well-Being Tied to Accelerated Cognitive Aging

Finding seen among adults in midlife and beyond and particularly among those with significant worsening of financial well-being
dementia woman aging cognitive decline
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Aging
Dementia
Memory Problems
Geriatric Care
Cognitive Function
Middle Age
Financial Health

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