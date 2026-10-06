1 in 3 With Lupus Take Supplements, Medications With Potential for Interactions

TUESDAY, Oct. 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 1 in 3 patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) are taking a supplement–medication combination with potential for an interaction, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in Arthritis Care & Research.Sarah L. Patterson, M.D., from the University of California San Francisco, and colleagues used data from 451 adults participating in the Approaches to Positive, Patient-centered Experiences of Aging with Lupus study to identify commonly used supplements and evaluate potential supplement–medication interactions.The researchers found that 80.9 percent of participants used at least one supplement and 55.9 percent used two or more, which was more common among participants who were older, had higher educational attainment, used five or more prescription medications, or had greater health care utilization. Vitamin D (64.1 percent), multivitamins (45.2 percent), calcium (29.7 percent), vitamin B12 (10.6 percent), and iron (9.3 percent) were the most used supplements. Nearly 1 in 3 participants (29.5 percent) were taking a supplement-medication combination with potential for an interaction. Participants with polypharmacy, greater SLE disease damage, and recent primary care visits had greater frequency of potential drug interactions."These findings underscore the need for routine assessment of supplement use and strategies to support safe, informed use of supplements in people with SLE," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter