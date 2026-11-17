TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), bimekizumab appears to be superior to risankizumab in terms of ≥50 percent improvement in American College of Rheumatology response criteria (ACR50) at week 16, with the benefits sustained to week 24, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Iain McInnes, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D., from the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a double-blind, phase 3b study in patients aged 18 years and older with active PsA who were biological disease-modifying antirheumatic drug-naive or who had inadequate response or intolerance to one prior tumor necrosis factor inhibitor. Participants were randomly assigned to receive bimekizumab or risankizumab up to 24 weeks at approved doses (277 and 276 patients, respectively).The researchers found that for ACR50 at week 16, bimekizumab was superior to risankizumab (49.1 versus 38.0 percent); this finding was sustained to week 24. A higher response was seen as early as week 4. The first ranked secondary end point of minimal disease activity at week 16 was slightly numerically higher and sustained to week 24. Overall, 58.1 and 55.3 percent of bimekizumab- and risankizumab-treated patients, respectively, had one or more treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs). Serious TEAEs were reported by fewer bimekizumab- versus risankizumab-treated patients (1.8 versus 3.3 percent)."In the BE BOLD head-to-head trial, bimekizumab demonstrated rapid and greater ACR50 responses that were sustained to six months, in addition to delivering high rates of complete skin clearance, both of which are especially important for those living with psoriatic arthritis," coauthor Joseph Merola, M.D., from UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including UCB, which manufactures bimekizumab and funded the study.AbstractMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter