TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with cutaneous sarcoidosis (CS), brepocitinib is associated with dose-dependent and clinically meaningful improvements, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Dermatology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Misha Rosenbach, M.D., from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of brepocitinib in adults with CS in the phase 2 portion of a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. Thirty-one patients were enrolled and were randomly assigned to receive brepocitinib 45 mg, brepocitinib 15 mg, or placebo once daily.The researchers observed a significant improvement in CS disease activity with both brepocitinib doses; Cutaneous Sarcoidosis Activity and Morphology Instrument-Activity (CSAMI-A) scores improved by 22.3 and 22.2 points in the 45-mg and 15-mg groups, respectively, versus 0.7 points with placebo by week 16. Efficacy consistently favored brepocitinib 45 mg across responder-based and cutaneous remission-oriented end points, supporting a dose-dependent treatment effect. Brepocitinib 45 mg versus placebo resulted in higher rates of Cutaneous Sarcoidosis Activity-Investigator Global Assessment clear or almost clear disease, CSAMI-A response, ≥10-point CSAMI-A reduction, and achievement of a CSAMI-A score <5. Clinical benefit extended to difficult-to-treat phenotypes and was accompanied by skin-related quality-of-life improvements."These published findings bring rigorous clinical evidence to a historically neglected disease and patient population and offer a compelling reason to believe that a fundamentally different future with more targeted, effective treatments may be possible for our patients," Rosenbach said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Priovant, which manufactures brepocitinib and funded the study.Abstract/Full TextMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter