MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy is associated with consistent reductions in disease activity, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Alberto Nordmann-Gomes, M.D., from Boston University Medical Center, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of all clinical studies assessing safety and/or efficacy outcomes for CAR T-cell therapy in SLE. Data were included from 31 studies, with a combined population of 243 participants. All studies included patients with refractory SLE who had failed two or more immunosuppressants.The researchers found 12 patients (5 percent) reported immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome and 11 (5 percent) developed severe infections. Twenty-two patients (9 percent) reported prolonged hematologic toxicity. The mean baseline SLE disease activity index (SLEDAI) decreased from 13.0 at baseline to 5.8 after one month, 3.1 after three months, and 2.2 after six months of therapy. Compared with allogeneic therapies and patients without renal involvement, autologous therapies and the presence of lupus nephritis (LN) were associated with a steeper decline in SLEDAI over time (β = 0.43 and 0.35, respectively). Autologous therapies were independently associated with a higher likelihood of achieving an SLEDAI of 0 at last follow-up compared with allogeneic therapies in analyses adjusted for sex, LN status, and CAR T-cell target (hazard ratio, 2.33)."These encouraging findings may help inform patient selection for future studies and, ultimately, clinical practice," senior author Anca D. Askanase, M.D., M.P.H., from the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, said in a statement.Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.AbstractPress ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter