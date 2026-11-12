Rheumatology

ACR: Retatrutide Beneficial in Adults With Painful Knee OA, Obesity

Two phase 3 trials show significantly greater mean changes in WOMAC pain score at 68 and 80 weeks
knee joint pain osteoarthritis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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