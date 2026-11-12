Rheumatology

ACR: Sustained Clinical Responses Seen With Neuroimmune Modulation for RA

Low disease activity or remission attained by more than half of patients at 24 months based on DAS-28-CRP, CDAI
fingers hand pain arthritis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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