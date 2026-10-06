Rheumatology

Age-, Joint-Specific Ultrasound Reference Values Set for Healthy Joints

Values intended to help assess patients with suspected inflammatory arthritis and ensure those who need treatment are identified early
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Arthritis
Bone and Joint
Ultrasound
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