The annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology was held this year from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida, and attendees included rheumatology specialists, physicians, scientists, and other health professionals. The conference featured presentations focusing on the latest advances in the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis as well as other rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.ACR: Brepocitinib Yields Improvements in Cutaneous SarcoidosisTUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with cutaneous sarcoidosis, brepocitinib is associated with dose-dependent and clinically meaningful improvements, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Dermatology to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Read Full TextACR: Bimekizumab Demonstrates Superior Results to Risankizumab in Psoriatic ArthritisTUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with psoriatic arthritis, bimekizumab appears to be superior to risankizumab in terms of ≥50 percent improvement in American College of Rheumatology response criteria at week 16, with the benefits sustained to week 24, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Read Full TextACR: CAR T-Cell Therapy Shows Promise for Patients With LupusMONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy is associated with consistent reductions in disease activity, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Read Full TextACR: Retatrutide Beneficial in Adults With Painful Knee OA, ObesityTHURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Retatrutide treatment results in significantly greater reductions in the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index pain score and in body weight compared with placebo among adults with painful knee osteoarthritis and obesity, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Read Full TextACR: Sustained Clinical Responses Seen With Neuroimmune Modulation for RATHURSDAY, Nov. 12, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Twenty-four-month data show sustained clinical responses for patients receiving neuroimmune modulation therapy for rheumatoid arthritis, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, held from Nov. 6 to 11 in Orlando, Florida.Read Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter