Rheumatology

Anifrolumab Tied to Lower Hospitalization, Infection Risk in Lupus

Anifrolumab monotherapy associated with lower odds of hospitalization and antibiotic use compared with conventional immunosuppressants
needle injection
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Lupus
Infection
Biologics
Hospitalization
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