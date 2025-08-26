Rheumatology

Benefits of Long-Term Routine Lab Drug Toxicity Monitoring Unclear in RA

New very abnormal results mostly occur after DMARD dose increase, often already known or suspected
rheumatoid arthritis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Drug Safety

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com