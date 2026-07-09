Rheumatology

Bimekizumab Well Tolerated, Efficacious Over Three Years in Axial Spondyloarthritis

57 percent achieved Axial Spondyloarthritis Disease Activity Score low disease activity score at 164 weeks
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Inflammation
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Spinal Problems
Prescription Drugs
Ankylosing Spondylitis
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