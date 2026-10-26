Biomarkers Identified for Cytokine Release Syndrome Risk After CAR T-Cell Therapy

MONDAY, Oct. 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with autoimmune disease, higher baseline B-cell counts and systemic inflammation are associated with development of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) after chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, according to a study published in the November issue of The Lancet Rheumatology.Shirley Chiu Wai Chan, M.B.B.S., from Universitätsklinikum Erlangen in Germany, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study in patients with autoimmune diseases treated with autologous CAR T-cell therapy from six centers in Germany and one in China to identify biomarkers predicting incidence and severity of CRS.A total of 108 patients with autoimmune diseases who received autologous CAR T-cell therapy between March 1, 2021, and July 1, 2025, were included. The researchers found that 80 percent of patients developed CRS after CAR T-cell therapy (grades 1, 2, and 3 in 66, 13, and 1 percent, respectively). Three patients (3 percent) developed immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (grades 1 and 2 in 2 and 1 percent, respectively). Compared with patients without CRS, those who developed CRS had significantly higher baseline B-cell counts, interleukin (IL)-6 concentrations, and C-reactive protein concentrations. The association between CRS and B-cell counts and IL-6 concentrations was confirmed in multivariable logistic regression (odds ratios, 1.31 and 2.28, respectively)."These data ... support the biomarker-based identification of populations at increased risk for CRS that might be tackled with preventive treatment or more intense monitoring before and after CAR T-cell administration," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter