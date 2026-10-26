Rheumatology

Biomarkers Identified for Cytokine Release Syndrome Risk After CAR T-Cell Therapy

Higher baseline B-cell counts, systemic inflammation linked to development of CRS after CART T-cell therapy
blood vial laboratory
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Inflammation
Journal
Therapy & Procedures
CAR T-Cell Therapy
Autoimmune Disorders
Adverse Events
Biomarkers
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