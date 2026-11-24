TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Common patterns of biologic and targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (b/tsDMARD) use are seen among patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and these patterns are associated with underlying genetic associations, according to a study published online Nov. 20 in Arthritis & Rheumatology.Gregory C. McDermott, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues used electronic health records and linked genotyping data from two large biobanks to examine genetic factors associated with RA treatment patterns in a study involving patients initiating b/tsDMARDs. A total of 2,454 patients with RA from the Million Veteran Program and 461 in the Mass General Brigham Biobank were included.The researchers identified common patterns of b/tsDMARD use: tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNFi) persisters, TNFi to abatacept, and multi-b/tsDMARD cyclers. A higher RA genetic risk score (GRS) was associated with increased odds of belonging to the TNFi-to-abatacept group and multi-b/tsDMARD cycling (odds ratios, 1.129 and 1.137) compared with TNFi persisters in a meta-analysis. The odds of belonging to the multi-b/tsDMARD or TNFi-to-abatacept patterns compared with TNFi persisters were lower in association with spondyloarthritis GRS (odds ratios, 0.824 and 0.0883, respectively)."Our finding of a higher RA GRS among RA patients who cycled through multi-b/tsDMARDs was unexpected," the authors write. "We had initially hypothesized that RA patients who persisted on TNFi therapy would have the highest RA GRS, representing individuals with the highest genetic risk for RA."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter