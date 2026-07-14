Consensus Statements Developed for Rheumatoid Arthritis-Linked Interstitial Lung Disease

TUESDAY, July 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Consensus statements have been developed for screening, diagnosis, and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease (ILD); the statements were published online June 5 in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.Joshua J. Solomon, M.D., from National Jewish Health in Denver, and colleagues convened a multidisciplinary group of rheumatoid arthritis-associated ILD experts to discuss the evidence, synthesize the evidence qualitatively, and provide clinically useful consensus statements relating to risk factors, screening, and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis-associated ILD.The authors note that ILD screening is crucial for management of patients with rheumatoid arthritis and should include chest high-resolution computed tomography and pulmonary function tests for those identified as having high risk. An important component of the treatment strategy for addressing rheumatoid arthritis-associated ILD is targeting effective control of rheumatoid arthritis disease activity. The authors recommend that methotrexate should not be routinely discontinued or contraindicated in patients with rheumatoid arthritis-associated ILD. Treatments such as rituximab, abatacept, and tocilizumab are recommended to provide benefits for both joint symptoms and ILD manifestations in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis. Especially for patients displaying fibrotic phenotypes in rheumatoid arthritis-associated ILD and progressive ILD, the authors say antifibrotic therapies should be explored, either as monotherapy or in combination with anti-inflammatory agents."Rheumatoid arthritis doesn't just affect the joints -- it can also affect the lungs in ways that can significantly impact a person's health and quality of life," Solomon said in a statement. "These recommendations provide practical guidance to help clinicians identify lung disease earlier, monitor patients more effectively, and determine when treatment may be appropriate."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter