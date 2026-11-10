Rheumatology

Digitally Supported Care Model Improves Serum Urate Target Attainment in Gout

Greater reductions in fasting plasma glucose, hemoglobin A1c, total cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol seen with App-Led care
gout joint pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Gout