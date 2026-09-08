Rheumatology

Distinct Characteristics ID'd for Patients With Rheumatoid Conditions, Opioid Use Disorder

Those with OUD more likely to have received prior prescription opioids and glucocorticoids
arthritis pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Opioids
Lupus
Opioid Use Disorder
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