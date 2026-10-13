Rheumatology

DMARD Tapering Noninferior to Treatment Continuation for RA With Low Disease Activity

Tapering noninferior to treatment continuation for maintaining disease control over 24 weeks
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Medication
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