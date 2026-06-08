Rheumatology

EULAR: Obexelimab Can Lower Risk for Disease Flare in Active IgG4-Related Disease

Significantly longer time seen to first flare that required rescue therapy, and significant benefit seen in all secondary end points
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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