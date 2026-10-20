Rheumatology

Favorable Long-Term Outcomes Seen With Treat-to-Target Strategy in Early RA

Favorable outcomes reported at 10 years for patients treated according to an early treat-to-target strategy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Therapy
Remission
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