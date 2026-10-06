Rheumatology

Holding DMARDs at Time of COVID-19 Vaccine Not Warranted in Those With Inflammatory Arthritis

Holding meds does not enhance humoral immunogenicity and is associated with disease flares for patients with inflammatory arthritis
vaccine vial needle
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Inflammation
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Biologics
COVID Vaccine
Psoriatic Arthritis
logo
www.healthday.com