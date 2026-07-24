Rheumatology

IFNα Elevation Drives Immune Endotype of Sjögren Disease

Individuals with elevated IFNα had distinct immunological endotype, characterized by cytopenia, hypergammaglobulinemia, multiple autoantibodies
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Autoimmune Disorders
Biomarkers
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