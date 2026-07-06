Rheumatology

Longer Persistence Seen With Upadacitinib Versus TNFi in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Those using upadacitinib had lower risk for discontinuing treatment, regardless of previous exposure to treatment
rheumatoid arthritis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Rheumatoid Arthritis
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