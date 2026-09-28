Rheumatology

Low Hydroxychloroquine Intake, Blood Levels Linked to ASCVD Risk in Lupus

Highest ASCVD risk at follow-up seen for those who remained in or transitioned into low exposure categories over one year
woman patient heart
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Lupus
Atherosclerosis
Cardiovascular
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