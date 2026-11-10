Rheumatology

Lung Ultrasound Predicts Progression of Interstitial Lung Abnormalities in RA

Changes in number of B-lines on LUS over time correlate with radiologic progression of ILAs in patients with RA
lung disease concept
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Imaging Devices
Respiratory Problems
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ultrasound