Rheumatology

Methotrexate Cuts Systolic BP in Rheumatoid Arthritis

No significant differences seen in diastolic blood pressure, augmentation index, DAS28-CRP
Methotrexate Cuts Systolic BP in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Blood Pressure
Prescription Drugs
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com