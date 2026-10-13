Rheumatology

Misdiagnosis More Common for Women With Autoimmune Disease

Women also more likely to report longer delays from symptom onset to diagnosis than men
Black woman, sick and patient waiting in stress on hospital bed for doctor in checkup, appointment or consultation. African female person with flu, fever or mental health in illness or clinic advice.
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Women's Health
Diagnosis
Men's Health
Autoimmune Disorders
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