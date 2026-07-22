Oral Microbiome Dysbiosis Linked to Symptomatic Hand Osteoarthritis

WEDNESDAY, July 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Oral microbiome dysbiosis and disruption of the oral-gut microbiome network are associated with symptomatic hand osteoarthritis (SHOA), according to a study published online July 21 in RMD Open.Jiatian Li, from Central South University in Changsha, China, and colleagues recruited participants from the Xiangya Osteoarthritis Study to examine the role of oral microbiome dysbiosis in SHOA. Saliva samples were analyzed using 16S ribosomal RNA gene sequencing. Oral microbial richness, composition, and relative abundance of specific taxa were compared between 52 participants with SHOA and 712 controls.The researchers found that participants with SHOA had significantly lower oral microbial richness and altered composition compared with controls. Participants with SHOA had significantly higher relative abundance of the genus Trichococcus (β = 0.437), which was positively associated with SHOA severity. Compared with controls, SHOA participants had a markedly reduced number of significant correlations within the oral-gut microbiome network. There was a positive correlation seen for Trichococcus abundance in the oral microbiome with the gut microbial KEGG pathway of tyrosine metabolism (r = 0.137), both of which were linked to SHOA."This study provides the first evidence linking oral microbiome alterations to SHOA and highlights their correlation with gut microbiome dysbiosis, suggesting a potential role for the oral-gut microbiome axis in SHOA pathogenesis," the authors write. "Our findings underscore the importance of maintaining the balance between oral and gut microbiomes for overall health."One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and medical technology industries.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter