Rheumatology

Oral Microbiome Dysbiosis Linked to Symptomatic Hand Osteoarthritis

Individuals with SHOA had significantly lower oral microbial richness, altered composition
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Osteoarthritis
Bone and Joint
microbiome
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